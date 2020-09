MCALLEN — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a person of interest in connection to a burglary investigation.

According to police, the person is connected to an attempted burglary committed on the 3200 Block of S. H Street in McAllen on Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Police describe the person as a black man, who wore dark colored clothing and a baseball cap on the day of the attempted burglary.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call McAllen Crimestoppers at (956) 687-8477.