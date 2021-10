Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

MCALLEN (ValleyCentral) — Police are searching for a man they say shot at his girlfriend in a domestic violence situation.

Ivan Hernandez is wanted for shooting at his girlfriend at 4:23 p.m. on Thursday at 4800 W Expressway 83 in McAllen. Police say he left the scene.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

Hernandez’s last known residence is in San Benito.

These are all details known at this time. More information will be provided when it is available.