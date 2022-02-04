MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a 14-year-old runaway.

Camila Monjaras, 14, was last seen in the area of the 1800 block of North Cynthia Street, according to a media release from McAllen PD.

She is described as a Hispanic female, who is 5 feet 3 inches in height and weighing 115 pounds. She has freckles on her face, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Her “voluntary absence” was reported to to McAllen PD at 4:52 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to the release.

McAllen Police Department added that harboring a runaway is a class A misdemeanor.

Anyone with information on Monjaras is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) – 687-8477 or to use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.