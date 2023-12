Source: McAllen Police Department

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man.

Anibal Leonel Gonzalez Roblero, 28, is wanted for obstruction and retaliation, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.

Roblero is described as 5 ft. 7in. tall, weighs 180 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Roblero is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).