MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection to thefts.

Police said two arrest warrants were issued for Miguel Angel Meza, 33.

According to police, the thefts happened Aug. 16 and Nov. 9 on the 700 block of S. Jackson Road.

Photo courtesy: McAllen Police Department

Surveillance footage captured an image of Meza and a vehicle suspected of being involved in the thefts, a maroon-colored Dodge Challenger, according to police.

Meza is described as 5’9″ tall, 175 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, said the McAllen Police Department’s news release.

Police ask anyone with information as to Meza’s location to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.