McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man accused of robbing a store with a handgun.

Justin Rhys Scepanski is wanted on a warrant for robbery, a first degree felony, a news release from the McAllen Police Department stated.

Justin Rhys Scepanski (McAllen Police Department)

At 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a robbery at the 1000 block of S. 10th Street, where a man allegedly stole merchandise from a store while displaying a handgun.

Scepanski is described as 32 years old with brown hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on the side of his neck. He is 6’0 in height with a weight of approximately 170 pounds, police said.

“Scepanski is considered to be armed and dangerous,” the release stated.

Those with information are asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477, or by using the P3 mobile app.