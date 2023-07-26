McAllen police are searching for Angel Manuel Gonzalez, who was reported missing July 21. (Photos: McAllen Police Department)

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a missing 25-year-old man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Officers are searching for Angel Manuel Gonzalez, who was last seen Saturday, July 15 at the 2000 block of Diaz Avenue in McAllen.

A news release stated that his “voluntary absence” was reported to police on July 21.

Gonzalez is described as 6 feet in height and weighs approximately 240 pounds.

He has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt, black pants and black Crocs.

Police add Gonzalez was last seen driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo.

The Jeep Cherokee has a decal on the bottom left windshield with baby feet, with the words “Baby on Board.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.