MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are looking for a man wanted for deadly conduct, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The department’s media release said they are searching for Pedro Ortiz IV, 21, who was issued several arrest warrants by McAllen Municipal Court.

On Sept. 30 around 2:48 p.m., police officers responded to the 2200 block of S. 10th St. in reference to a disturbance.

The subject [Ortiz] displayed a weapon and left the area, said the media release.

Pedro Ortiz IV is described as a Hispanic male, 5’8″ tall, 212 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Police ask if you know the whereabouts of Pedro Ortiz IV contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.