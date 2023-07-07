MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for auto theft.

According to a release, at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday McAllen police responded to a call about an auto theft at the 1000 block of E. Nolana Ave.

The victim told police, their white Chevrolet Malibu was stolen.

Shortly after, an arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Abel Hernandez by the McAllen Municipal Court.

Hernandez is described by police as a five-foot-10-inch tall man with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he weighs 300 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).