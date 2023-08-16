MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man wanted for stealing a purse, they announced Wednesday.

An arrest warrant was issued for 44-year-old Javier Vega after a purse was reported stolen Aug. 5 from the 5400 block of N. 10th St. in McAllen, near Costa Messa Restaurant.

According to police, the warrant includes one charge for robbery, a 1st degree felony.

Vega is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, bald with brown eyes and weighs 181 pounds, according to McAllen police.

Anyone with information on Vega and his whereabouts is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.