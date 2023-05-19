McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man accused of injuring a child.

(Oscar Torres/ Photo: McAllen Police Department)

Oscar Torres, 31, is wanted on a charge of injury to a child, a second degree felony, a news release from McAllen police stated.

At 9:35 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an assault call at the 2400 block of S. 29 Street.

Torres is described as 5 feet 8 inches in height, with a weight of approximately 160 pounds.

He is said to have a goatee-style facial hair and is possibly driving a blue 2001 Ford F150 single cab pickup truck. His last known address was at the 3400 block of Balboa Avenue.

Those with information are asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956)-687-TIPS (8477), or use the P3 mobile app.