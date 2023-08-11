MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating a man wanted for robbery.

According to a news release, authorities responded to a robbery at 12:57 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the 5400 block of N. 10th street.

McAllen police released a composite sketch of the suspect, who is accused of stealing a purse from the victim.

The suspect is described as bald, with brown eyes, about 5’09 to 5’10” tall and between 30 to 40 years old.

Those with information of the suspect’s whereabouts are asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).