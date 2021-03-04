Mcallen police release DWI enforcement detail for spring break

Danger on the road. Blue flasher on the police car at night.

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Throughout March, the McAllen Police Department, in partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation and other Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies will “step up” the detection for individuals that drive while intoxicated (DWI).

The impaired driver enforcement will begin Friday, March 5, and will end Sunday, March 21, in efforts to promote safe driving during spring break.

McAllen PD will have officers work regular and overtime during the timeframe to look for people that are drinking alcohol or that are intoxicated while driving.

“The message is simple. If you drink and drive, you subject yourself to arrest. Make sure not to drink and drive, buckle up, and obey the speed limit,” McAllen Police stated in a press release.

The police department asks residents to plan ahead if they decide to drink, find designated drivers, use transportation apps or take a taxi to get home safely.

“The bottom line, do not get behind the wheel if you have been drinking,” police stated.