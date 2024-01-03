McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty McAllen police officer was arrested Wednesday morning.

Manuel Dante Puente (Hidalgo County Jail)

Manuel Dante Puente was arrested on a charge of indecent assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A news release from the McAllen Police Department stated that the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a domestic disturbance in rural Hidalgo County.

The officer, identified as Puente, was arrested and “immediately resigned from the McAllen Police Department,” the release stated. He served as an officer for two years.

Puente’s bond was set at $3,000 and he remains in jail, as of Wednesday morning.