McAllen police: Man wanted for violation of protective order

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Source: McAllen Police Department)

Editor’s note: Romeo Lozano turned himself in on Tuesday Aug. 20, according to McAllen police.

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man wanted for violation of a protective order.

Police identify the man as Romeo Lozano II, 39.

Lozano is described as a Hispanic man, with brown hair and eyes. He is believed to be driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado.

The report was made to police on July 28, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Lozano’s whereabouts or any information that may lead to an arrest is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

