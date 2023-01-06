McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday to locate a man who police allege was involved in a indecent assault reported Wednesday.

Gustavo Garcia Rios, 63, is wanted on a warrant of arrest that was issued out of the McAllen Municipal Court, police said.

The warrant stems from an investigation that began at 6:03 a.m. Wednesday when police responded to the 1900 block of N. 24th Street regarding an indecent assault.

Rios, 63, is described as 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information as to Rios’ whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.