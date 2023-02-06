MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

Miguel Angel Aguilera Jr., 47, has an outstanding warrant of arrest for continuous violence against his family, a third-degree felony, according to a release sent by the McAllen Police Department on Monday.

Aguilera Jr. is described by police as a 5-foot-10-inch man with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 190 pounds, according to police.

On Jan. 30 an assault was reported. A warrant for Aguilera’s arrest was issued shortly after, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding Aguilera’s location is asked to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.