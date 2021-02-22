McAllen police looks for wanted suspect

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — Police are asking for help to locate a suspect that fired a weapon in McAllen.

The suspect is Luis Angel Gonzalez and is described as a Hispanic 22-year-old man with black hair, brown eyes and about 5 feet 11 inches, and 180 pounds.

On Feb. 20 police responded to a disturbance on the 1700 block of Newport Avenue in McAllen around midnight. Officers learned that the suspect had fired a weapon. No injuries were reported.

A warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest was obtained for discharging a firearm in certain municipalities. If convicted, the suspect may face a Class A misdemeanor.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.