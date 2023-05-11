MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is seeking to identify a person of interest in a theft investigation.

The theft happened March 10 at the 2200 block of S. 10th St, near La Plaza Mall, the McAllen Police Department said in a news release. .

A surveillance camera at the location captured a hispanic man who left the scene in a white Jeep SUV.

Anyone with information as to the person of interest’s identity or vehicle is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.