McAllen Police looking to identify a person wanted in a robbery investigation

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying a person in a robbery investigation.

The department’s news release said a robbery occurred on April 1 at about 1:07 a.m. The incident happened at El Tigre Convenience store located at the intersection of North 10th and West State Highway 107.

Authorities said a man entered the store, displayed a knife, and demanded money. He stole the money and escaped in an older model light color SUV.

According to police, the person is male and is described as dark in complexion, 5’4″ to 5’6″ tall. He was wearing black headgear, a black face covering, a black short sleeve shirt with “LOVE” printed in pink letters, long sleeve shirt underneath the black short sleeve, long red shorts with white lettering or emblem, black leggings, and black sneakers.

Images of the suspect were captured on a surveillance camera. Police ask the public if they know the identity of the person or whereabouts to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

The public may also submit anonymous tips through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”

A cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.