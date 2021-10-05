McAllen police looking for theft suspect

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public to help locate a theft suspect.

The theft happened on Saturday night near the intersection of Cedar Avenue and McColl Road in McAllen.

A description of the suspect was not released, however, they left in a dark-colored Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck, single cab with side steps.

Anyone with information is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

