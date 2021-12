MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department has located a man wanted in connection with sexual assault.

According to police, Oscar Reyes Sustaita was wanted in connection with a sexual assault that was reported on Dec. 12.

Witnesses had reported that Sustaita had also threatened to rob a bank, said police.

Police ask if anyone has any additional information about this case to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.