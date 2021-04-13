McAllen police issue arrest warrant for a man wanted in discharge of a firearm

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for Discharge of a Firearm Within a Certain Municipality.

According to the police, a warrant of arrest was issued for 43-year-old Hector Cano. The warrant was issued in McAllen Municipal Court on April 8 and April 12. Cano is also wanted for Evading Arrest or Detention a Third Degree Felony.

Police describe Hector Cano as a Hispanic male, weighing about 140 pounds, and about 5’9″ tall.

Police said the disturbance was reported to officers on April 6 at 9:36 a.m. Authorities said Cano discharged a firearm and left the area.

Police officers located the wanted suspect on April 12 in the area of 29th Street and Idela and he avoided arrest. Cano fled the area in a white Bucket Truck.

Authorities ask if you know where Hector Cano may be located, call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”