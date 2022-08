MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department are investigating an incident involving a man acting in self-defense and shooting another individual.

Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Redbud Ave at about 3:35 p.m. According to a press release, the reporting person called McAllen PD stating “he shot a male … in self-defense.”

The reporting person is in custody. This is an ongoing homicide investigation.