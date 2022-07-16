MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are looking for the suspect in a fatal stabbing.

At 1:37 p.m. today, police received a call about a man bleeding on the ground at the 2200 block of Datepalm Ave in McAllen.

Upon arrival, officers responded to the area in regard to an assault.

McAllen Police located the victim and confirmed he had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died.

Police are urging anyone with information about the crime to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.