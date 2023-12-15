MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the people involved in an auto-theft ring.

The following people are believed to be involved in an auto-theft ring with ties to Mexico:

Josue Alejandro Rodriguez-Martinez aka Pipo

Jose Salvador Flores

Brisa Kareli Ortega Coronado

Victor Eduardo Rincon-Ruiz

Edgar Guadalupe Osollo-Ramos

Stephany Perez

Alam Anthony Ramirez

Flaco

Josue Alejandro Rodriguez-Martinez, also known as Pipo, is facing auto theft charges. Jose Salvador Flores and Brisa Kareli Ortega Coronado are wanted for auto theft, a 3rd degree felony.

McAllen police say the others involved are persons of interest in the auto theft investigations. The department said it will continue to combine efforts with local, state and federal agencies to secure the arrests of the people involved.

Anyone with information on the persons of interests’ whereabouts or with information about the crimes is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477).