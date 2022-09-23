MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are seeking help to find a man wanted for a robbery last month.

Police responded to a convenience store robbery at 12:28 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the 200 block of E. Highway 83.

McAllen police identified Ricardo Villarreal, 38, as the suspect, alleging he entered a convenience store, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a release from department.

Police describe Villarreal as 220-pounds and 5-feet, 10-inch tall with brown eyes and no hair.

McAllen Municipal Court issued several warrants of arrest for Villarreal, police said. He is wanted for robbery and failure to identify.

Anyone with information leading to Villarreal’s whereabouts is advised to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.