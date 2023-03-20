MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police identified the victims killed in a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning.

The man accused of the killings, Carlos Antonio Cardenas, 26, of Alamo. was arraigned Monday on charges of capital murder, criminal attempt murder and burglary of vehicle.

Authorities identify the murder victims as 42-year-old Luis Eduardo Garcia, of San Juan, and 45-year-old Keith Henry Cole, of Richmond, Virginia. Police say Ernest Galvan, 32, of McAllen, was an attempted stabbing victim.

McAllen police say they arrived at the Motel 6 on the Expressway at 6:25 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call about a man who was at the front desk bleeding. According to the release, he threatened the clerk stating he would kill her if she called police.

The caller also added there was someone on the second floor stairs by the pool. She said the man had weapons on him, was possibly intoxicated and was trying to get into the front desk.

Police say they found one man on the ground and another man with a knife.

After Cardenas was arrested, officers say they determined the other two men were the stabbing victims.

Drug paraphernalia was also found at the scene, authorities say.

Cardenas bond was $750,000 on each of the two capital murder charges, $150,000 on the criminal attempted murder charge and $6,000 for the burglary of vehicle charge, for a total of $1,656,000.