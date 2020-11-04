McAllen police called to polling location after dispute

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—McAllen Police was called Tuesday night for a dispute in Lark Community Center and Branch Library polling location.

McAllen police arrived to the scene around 6:37 p.m.

KVEO was on scene and saw police speaking to a man. Witnesses said that the man was carrying a handgun while campaigning outside the polling location.

Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen Police Department said weapon is licensed. The man’s carrying of weapon resulted in a call for service at the location.

Morales says the preliminary investigation shows that the man did not enter the polling site.

The case remains under investigation, however no arrests were made.

