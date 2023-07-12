More than a dozen people asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to protect the property from development.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A technology company that wants to build a corporate campus in McAllen suffered a major setback Wednesday.

Zoho, a software company, wants to build a corporate campus on about 98 acres near the Champions Lake Golf Course.

The land, however, isn’t zoned for commercial or industrial use.

Part of the property, which is owned by the city of McAllen, is a disc golf course. The remaining land is dotted with brush and old lakes.

During a meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the McAllen Planning and Zoning Commission rejected a request to re-zone the property for the second time in six months.

“Everybody loves having Zoho here. We’re very proud that y’all are here. We appreciate all the employment and the expertise that you bring, and everything you do for the community,” said businessman Michael Fallek, the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission. “I think what you’ve heard — and what we have to decide on — is: Why does it need to be, specifically, on this property?”

Raju Vegesna, the chief evangelist at Zoho, said the company wanted a large piece of property near South Texas College and the McAllen Foreign Trade Zone.

Zoho plans to build on just 8 acres, according to a presentation the company submitted to McAllen. The remaining land would become a farm with an orchard, gardens and beehives.

During the meeting, more than a dozen people asked the Planning and Zoning Commission to protect the property from development.

“There is an enormous, enormous difference between a nicely landscaped business and a natural area,” said Jim Chapman, the president of Friends of the Wildlife Corridor, a nonprofit organization that supports the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge and the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge. “The diversity of plant life, insect life, animal life of all kinds. You can’t re-create that once you clear it. No matter how nicely you landscape.”

Keith Patridge, the president and CEO of the McAllen Economic Development Corp., said the proposed corporate campus is a major opportunity for McAllen.

The Rio Grande Valley produces brilliant software engineers, Patridge said, but they leave McAllen to find good jobs.

“We need to figure out how we can bring these companies back with those types of jobs that will allow our best and brightest to stay here — at home — and help develop our community,” Patridge said.

After an hour-long discussion, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to disapprove the request to re-zone the property for commercial and industrial use.

The proposal, though, isn’t dead. A supermajority of the McAllen City Commission may overrule the Planning and Zoning Commission.

“We are an advisory board. The City Commission gets to make its own decisions,” Fallek said. “So everything that was said here and the passion that was expressed, y’all need to repeat that to the City Commission.”