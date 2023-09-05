MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen is implementing mandatory stage two water restrictions for residents and businesses.

A release from the city stated stage two restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week, during specific hours for each of the six zones the city has been divided into.

Stage two is triggered when the water supply from the Amistad and Falcon Dam reaches less than 25% capacity.

Depending on the zone residents live or businesses reside in, they can only irrigate using a sprinkler system on designated days, between the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to midnight.

A water sprinkler system, according to the city’s news release, is anything that sprays water into the air with the purpose of covering a lawn, hedge or plant bedding.

Residents and businesses that violate the ordinance and use a sprinkler system outside of their designated hours and/or days may be fined.

Other restricted uses by the city include:

Water from the irrigation system running into a gutter, ditch, or drain.

No washing of paved areas, including sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, and tennis courts. Except to prevent fire hazards.

Ornamental fountains without a recycling system are not allowed.

No car wash fundraisers may be held.

Commercial car washes with recycling systems are exempt. Residents and businesses are reminded to fix all water leaks and that vehicles may be washed only on irrigation days and times with a soap bucket and water cut-off hose. Swimming pools may be refilled on designated zone irrigation days from midnight to 10 a.m. and from 8 p.m. to midnight.

The six zones the city is divided into for the designated irrigation days are:

Zone 1: Sunday and Wednesday, Northern city limits on the north, 10th St. on the east, Nolana Ave. on the south, and western city limits on the west.

Zone 2: Monday and Thursday, north city limits on the north, eastern city limits on the east, Nolana Ave. on the south, and 10th St. on the west.

Zone 3: Tuesday and Friday, Nolana Ave. on the north, 10th St. on the east, Business 83 on the south, and western city limits on the west.

Zone 4: Wednesday and Saturday, Nolana Ave. on the north, eastern city limits on the east, Business 83 on the south, and 10th St. on the west.

Zone 5: Monday and Thursday, Business 83 on the north, 10th St. on the east, southern city limits on the south, and western city limits on the west.

Zone 6: Tuesday and Friday, Business 83 on the north, eastern city limits on the east, southern city limits on the south, and 10th St. on the west.

The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages. Stage one is completely voluntary, and stage five is the most restrictive, according to the city.

For more information on the plan, other ways to conserve water, and other water information, visit www.mcallenpublicutility.com.