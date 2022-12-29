McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people were transported to a local hospital Wednesday night after a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in McAllen.

At 9:49 p.m., McAllen police received a report of an accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the 3100 block of N. 2nd Street.

Two people, the rider and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Joel Morales with the McAllen PD.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, police told ValleyCentral on Thursday.