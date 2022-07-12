MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With the fear of mass shootings in many people’s minds these last few months, the McAllen Police Department is now showing the public how it is preparing for these types of incidents.

With 28 officers on it’s SWAT team, McAllen PD has been using multiple school campuses to conduct active shooter trainings.

Police Chief Victor Rodriguez tells ValleyCentral that after the Uvalde shooting, there are new thing officer need to look out for including school building and classroom designs.

“It makes us want to understand doors better makes us want to understand windows better, it makes us want to understand classrooms,” Rodriguez said. “For example, we have three ways you know where they have a Jack and Jill types of rooms. So, it makes us want to understand that kind of construction.”

While these trainings are in a controlled setting, the biggest part of these trainings is preparing for the unpredictable.

“If we go in there and we breach a room and there person lifts up a gun or a rifle, he is going to be shot at,” Rodriguez said. “But by the time we storm that room and we are going to walk away with it and nobody is going to get hurt. So the outcome is always going to be contingent on the actors.”

McAllen PD is also in communication with several institutions within their jurisdiction, including school districts, private schools, and colleges. But the the department has a high level of communication with it’s biggest school district.

“The benefit for McAllen ISD is that their police dispatcher working from our center is that person will have access to the traffic we are dealing with,” Rodriguez said. ” Whether it be a 911 call or radio traffic that person would be a benefactor and there for the school district police will be benefiting from that information directly as opposed to waiting for a phone call.”

McAllen PD will continue holding these trainings which are usually held during the overnight hours. The Department also plans to expand it’s team to 32 officers.