MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — In an effort to promote safe driving, the McAllen Police Department and Texas Department of Transportation, will participate in the Impaired Driving Mobilization Labor Day campaign.

From Friday to Sept. 5, the McAllen Police Department will be increasing enforcement by looking for intoxicated drivers on roadways as well as other traffic law violators. The police also aims to remind motorists to plan while they can and #DriveSoberNoRegrets.

The campaign is part of a broader effort to encourage drivers to make safe choices while driving such as wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead for a sober ride such as designating a sober driver, calling a taxi, a sober friend or family member or using a ride share service,” a news release from the department stated.