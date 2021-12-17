McAllen PD to host Christmas toy giveaway

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department and the City of McAllen will be hosting their 20th annual Christmas for Kids Toy Giveaway.

The giveaway will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 at McAllen Municipal Park.

City officials, police officers, volunteers and sponsors of the event will be providing children with the toys as part of the event, according to the press release.

Before the toy giveaway, there will be a Christmas parade that will start at Las Palmas Community Center, and will travel east to Bicentennial Blvd.

The toy giveaway will follow immediately after the parade.