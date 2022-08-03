McAllen Police seek to locate subject wanted for sexual assault.

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for sexual assault.

The suspect, James Damon Moros, 41, is described as a black-haired, brown-eyed, six-foot tall man.

He is reported to weight about 260 pounds.

Moros was last seen driving a white Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through the phone app, “P3 Tips”.