MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Crime Stoppers are asking for the community’s help in finding a man wanted for continuous violence against family and unlawful restraint.

On Monday morning, McAllen PD responded to the 2300 block of Iris Avenue after a victim reported she was assaulted with non-life threatening injuries.

Rodney Modesto Gomez, 49, is described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall, 220 pound man with brown eyes and a shaved head.

According to McAllen PD, Gomez is known to drive a red 2020 Dodge Charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477. If the information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.