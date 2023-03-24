MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who they say burglarized a home.

Francisco Javier Jaunergui, 40, is wanted on charges of burglary of habitation

Approximately 5:20 p.m. on Feb. 23, officers arrived at the 1500 block of Daffodil Avenue regarding the burglary where the resident told police, jewelry and a firearm was stolen.

Jauregui, also known as Carlos Martinez, is described as a 5’10” tall, weighs about 200 lbs., has a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Jauregui, is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687- TIPS (8477).