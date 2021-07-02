McAllen PD searching for woman, concerned for welfare

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for Cassandra Pineda, which police say there is a concern for her wellbeing.

Pineda was reported missing on Thursday around 8 p.m. following her “voluntary absence.” She was last seen walking near the intersection of 23 Street and Tamarack Avenue in McAllen.

She is described as a Hispanic female, five feet four inches tall, approximately 210 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Pineda was last seen wearing a purple polo shirt with multi-colored leggings.

To report her whereabouts, call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.