McAllen PD searching for wanted man

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are asking the public to help find a man wanted for assault, according to a press release.

The assault was reported on Thursday, Sept. 9 around 1 a.m., near the intersection of 10th Street and Dove Avenue.

The wanted is described to be around six feet tall, weighs about 225 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. His name is Humberto Cerda III.

Cerda is known to drive a yellow Suzuki motorcycle. He is wanted for a class A misdemeanor.

Anybody with information is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. Information that leads to an arrest might be eligible for a cash reward.