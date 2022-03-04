HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The McAllen Police Department is searching for suspects connected to the burglary of a vehicle.

The burglary happened Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 7:04 a.m.

Surveillance footage captured a white passenger car and a dark color passenger car at the 5000 block of Tanya Avenue in McAllen.

There is a third dark-colored extended pick-up truck that was not captured in the surveillance video but is also connected to the burglary.

Anyone with information as to the suspects’ whereabouts, location of suspect vehicles, or has information about the crime is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-TIPS (956-687-8477).

If the information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward. You may also submit an anonymous tip through the smartphone app “P3 Tips.”