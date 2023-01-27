MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver in connection to the theft of a catalytic converter.

McAllen PD

The driver or owner of the vehicle allegedly involved in the theft of a catalytic converter was captured on a surveillance camera, according to police.

The photos depict a greenish-blue or teal minivan.

The theft occurred Wednesday at the 3600 block of Expressway 83. McAllen police responded to the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the driver or owner of the suspected vehicle or where it might be located is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.