MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for a driver who they suspect has stolen a recreational travel trailer.

The trailer was reported as stolen at 7 p.m. Sunday at the 6500 block of S. 28th Street and surveillance footage captured the alleged theft, police said.

The suspect’s vehicle appears in the video as a white, older model, two-door extended cab Ford F-250 pickup truck with the bed of the truck said to be two-tone in color, McAllen PD stated.

The stolen travel trailer is a 2015 Wildwood travel trailer, authorities said.

Anyone with information should call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.