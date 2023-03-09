McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver or owner of a vehicle involved in a catalytic converter theft, the department’s news release said.
Police responded to the 100 block of E. Ridge Road regarding the theft Thursday morning.
Surveillance footage shows the vehicle involved in the theft is a black Ford Edge with a decal on the upper left rear window.
Anyone with information on the location of the suspect’s vehicle or identity is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.