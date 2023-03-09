McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are asking for the public’s help in locating the driver or owner of a vehicle involved in a catalytic converter theft, the department’s news release said.

Police responded to the 100 block of E. Ridge Road regarding the theft Thursday morning.

(Source: McAllen Police Department Press release)

This Image of the vehicle similar to the suspect’s, McAllen PD said. (Source: McAllen Police Department Press release)

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle involved in the theft is a black Ford Edge with a decal on the upper left rear window.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect’s vehicle or identity is asked to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.