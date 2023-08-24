McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the drivers or owners of two suspect trucks in an auto theft investigation.

The first truck is described by police as a tan or gray GMC with after-market wheels. The second is described as a white Chevy Avalanche.

At 10:59 p.m. Friday, a victim reported to McAllen Police that their vehicle, a black GMC Sierra, was stolen from the 3500 block of Expressway 83.

A surveillance camera captured the image of the suspected trucks.

Both suspect vehicles were last seen in Weslaco.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the drivers or the owners of the suspected vehicles is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687- 8477.