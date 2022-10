MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating potential suspects involved in a theft investigation.

At 8 a.m. Oct. 21 police received a call about a theft that occurred during the night at the 600 block of Ash Ave.

Police were able to capture images of the potential suspect’s vehicle from surveillance footage. The getaway vehicle was described by police as a maroon, four-door passenger car.