MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a convenience store robbery.

According to police, at 11 p.m. Monday, a man robbed a store located on the 700 block of North Bicentennial Boulevard in McAllen.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect involved in the robbery.

The suspect is described as a brown-haired, brown-eyed man. He stands at about 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs about 130 and 150 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or where he may be located is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-8477.