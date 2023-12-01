MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a man wanted for burglary.
Cristian Trevino, 28, was issued a warrant of arrest by the McAllen Municipal Court for a charge of burglary of habitation, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.
At 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 17, authorities responded to the burglary at the 4400 block of Xanthisma Avenue.
Police said the victim reported the burglar stole lawn equipment and other belongings.
Trevino is described as a white, 6 ft.-1 in.-tall man, who weighs 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information regarding Trevino is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).