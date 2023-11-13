MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police are searching for a person of interest linked to a theft at a Lowe’s store.

At 3:36 p.m. on Oct. 30, authorities responded to Lowe’s, located at the 5600 block of N. 10th Street regarding a theft, according to a release from the McAllen Police Department.

Source: McAllen Police Department press release Source: McAllen Police Department press release

The business reported merchandise was stolen. Surveillance footage showed a man wearing a grey T-shirt, jeans and a gold chain, entering and leaving the location.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person of interest is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).