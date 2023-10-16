MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is searching for two men who allegedly broke into a home.

At 2:22 a.m. authorities responded to the 1300 block of N. 47th Street in reference to a burglary, according to a release from McAllen police.

Surveillance footage showed two men breaking into an unoccupied home. Investigators said it is unknown if anything was taken from the home.

Anyone with information regarding the two men is asked to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at (956) 687-TIPS (8477).